Unatego tops Harpursville in baseball

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Harpursville struggled to hit Unatego pitching in a 16-1 loss in a Midstate Athletic Conference baseball game Thursday, May 27, in Harpursville.

Unatego scored on a double by Ricky Brennan and a double by Shea Barber in the second inning.

Unatego scored six runs in the third inning. Ryan Marshall, Barber, Brandon Gregory, Matt Serrao and Tyler Birdsall all contributed in the big inning with RBI.

Braedon Johnson pitched Unatego to victory. He allowed two hits and one run over six and a third innings, striking out 15.

Gregory threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Justin Fleming took the loss for the Hornets. The righthander surrendered nine runs on nine hits over three innings, striking out one.

Unatego tallied 16 hits in the game. Johnson, Marshall, Barber and Brennan all had multiple hits for Unatego. Johnson led Unatego going 4-for-5.