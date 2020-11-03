Unity Service Devolves Into 2 Separate Events

By: Jim Kevlin  11/03/2020  8:54 pm
Plans for a single Great Litany & Supplication for Election Day at Christ Episcopal Church this evening ended up as two separate services in the midst of balloting for Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Father Dane Boston, Christ Church rector, left,  celebrated The Supplication, which began at 6. At 6:30, a block away, Cooperstown Presbyterian Church hosted an Interfaith Prayer Service for Unity, which included its prospective pastor, Faith Gay, who will be voted on Sunday, plus Deacon Kieran Andrews, right, plus Baptist Pastor Joe Perdue, Fly Creek Methodist Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd and Village Trustee Richard Sternberg, representing the Jewish faith. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

