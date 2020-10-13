Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In Memoriam › Victor Salvatore Jr., 98; Son Of Famed Sculptor Victor Salvatore Jr., 98; Son Of Famed Sculptor 10/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam IN MEMORIAM Victor Salvatore Jr., 98; Son Of Famed Sculptor Word has been received from his family that Victor Salvatore Jr., 98, whose sculptor father, Victor Salvatore Sr., created “The Sandlot Kid” at Doubleday Field and “James Fenimore Cooper” next to the Hall of Fame library, passed away a week ago, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. In this photo, he poses on the day of its dedication by the Cooper statue on the former site of Otsego Hall, the home built by William Cooper, the village’s founder, and renovated by his son, the famous novelist, before it burned. The younger Salvatore pursued a newspaper career, serving for a time as an executive at the Mount Kisco Patent Trader in Westchester County. A full obituary will be forthcoming from the family.