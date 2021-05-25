Visitor to Otsego County Courthouse tested positive for COVID

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

A “court user” informed county and court officials Tuesday, May 25, that they have tested positive for the coronavirus and had been at the Otsego County Courthouse at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown as recently as Monday, May 24, according to a release from the Otsego County Department of Health.

An investigation is underway by the OCDOH to determine close contacts of the user and potential exposure to the virus, according to the release, and the courthouse will be cleaned and disinfected.

The county also reported a small uptick in positive cases, with 29 new cases and the death of the 63rd county resident from the virus reported in the past week.