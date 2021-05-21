Waterville tops Hawkeyes in golf

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown sophomore Max Jones shot a four-over-par 40 to lead the Hawkeyes, but league leading Waterville won in match play, 164-190 in a Center State Conference golf match at Barker Brook Golf Course in Oriskany Falls on Thursday, May 20.

Waterville’s Gabe Williams shot par on the front nine par 36 course, winning medalist honors in the match, but teammate Gavin Poyer was just a shot behind him.

Spencer Lewis at 47, Chris Criqui at 51, Ian Quinn at 52 rounded out the scoring for Cooperstown (5-3, 4-3), which plays Mount Markham at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Cedar Lake Club in Clayville.

Waterville (10-0, 6-0) 164, Cooperstown (5-3, 4-3) 190

@ Barker Brook Golf Course front 9 par 36

Waterville: Gabe Williams 36, Gavin Poyer 37, Conner Stanton 43, Jackson Ruane 48.

Cooperstown: Max Jones 40, Spencer Lewis 47, Chris Criqui 51, Ian Quinn 52.