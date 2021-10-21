Wednesday Playoff Roundup: CV-S upsets Margaretville, Unatego, Franklin, Milford advance

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Kara Mertz and Lilian Cohn scored as Milford advanced in the Section IV Class D girls soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over visiting Laurens on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Mertz scored 12 minutes into the match when Lexi Sutphin sent a ball into the box for a 1-0 Milford lead.

Laurens almost tied the game before half but Milford goalie Leeanna West charged at a solid shot using her body to block it preserving the Wildcats lead into the break

With 20 minutes left in the game, Milford freshman Lillian Cohn made it 2-0 hitting a shot that found the upper net.

Leeanna West got the clean sheet in goal for Milford.

The Wildcats will play at Schenevus in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 22.

More results below.

GIRLS SOCCER

CV-S 4, Margaretville 1

In Margaretville, No. 11 Cherry Valley-Springfield got three goals from Ari Bosc in an upset of host Margaretville, the six seed, in the Section IV Class D playoffs.

Morgan Huff also scored for CV-S (7-6), which got an assist from Mia Dubben.

Marisol Flores scored for Margaretville, which was down to 10 players for the season.

Franklin 4, South Kortright 0

In Franklin, seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury had four goals to lead the No. 4 seeded Purple Devils over the No. 13 seeded South Kortright in the Section IV Class D playoffs.

Kayla Campbell had two assists and Leah Harper had one assist for Franklin (13-2-2), which hosts No. 5 Roxbury on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Kingsbury tied the school record for most goals in a season, with 32, a feat accomplished twice by Patty Uzenski in 1987 and 1988. Campbell also tied the school record for most assists in a season with 36, tying Pam Johnson.

Downsville 3, Morris 1

In Downsville, McKenzy Brown scored twice to lead the host Eagles, the eight seed, over No. 9 seeded Morris in the Section IV Class D playoffs.

Amira Ross scored for Morris (8-8).

Odessa-M0ntour 3, Edmeston 2

In Odessa, Arissa Bolton and Maeve Robinson scored for No 14 seed Edmeston, but the Panthers fell to No. 3 seeded O-M in the Section IV Class D playoffs.

Avery Bolton and Jennadee Cotten each had assists and Abby White made nine saves for Edmeston (7-10).

Unatego 6, Watkins Glen 0

In Otego, Lilyanna Barnes scored a goal and had two assists as the host Spartans, the three seed, won a Section IV Class C playoff game against visiting Watkins Glen.

Kylie Mussaw and Bailey McCoy each had a goal and an assist and Tatum Coddington, Avery James, Alexa Lucia all scored for Unatego (15-2), which will host No. 6 Delaware Academy on Friday in the quarterfinals. The two teams split their regular season games.

BOYS SOCCER

Ludden advances to meet Cooperstown

In Tully, No. 10 seed Bishop Ludden upset No. 7 seeded Tully, 3-2, in the Section III Class C playoffs. The Gaelic Knights will play at No. 2 seeded Cooperstown at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22.

No. 3 Utica Academy of Science, No. 4 Sauquoit Valley, No. 5 Frankfort-Schuyler, No. 8 Waterville and No. 11 Mount Markham also advanced.

VOLLEYBALL

A/H 3, Unatego 0

In Harpursville, No. 5 Afton/Harpursville beat No. 10 Unatego, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9. Cadence Ryder had nine aces and five kills for A/H, which plays at Walton on Thursday, Oct. 21.

FOOTBALL

Greene 32, Unatego 14

In Otego, the host Spartans fell to the visiting Trojans in eight-player football.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.