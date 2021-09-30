Wednesday Sports Roundup: Coop girls get first win

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Ireland Gable scored the game-winning goal on a pass from Dani Seamon in overtime as Cooperstown got its first win of the season in girls soccer Wednesday, Sept. 29, beating visiting Hamilton, 3-2, in a Center State Conference match.

The Hawkeyes trailed, 2-0, at halftime, but rallied on goals by Tori France and Gabby Woeppel. Meah Boyles had an assist for Cooperstown.

More sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S 3, Edmeston 2

In Cherry Valley, Will Heinrich scored twice to help the host Patriots beat Edmeston in a Tri-Valley League game.

Kyle Ough had two goals for Edmeston (4-4, 3-2), which got 16 saves from keeper Bryce Bolton.

Allan Parker scored the other goal for Cherry Valley-Springfield (3-3, 2-2), which also got an assist from Kris Cade and six saves from Gavin Valenta.

Schenevus 8, Worcester 1

In Schenevus, Mehki Regg scored four goals as the host Dragons upset Worcester in a TVL game.

Daniel Gallagher scored twice and had an assist and Wyndham Spooner had a goal and two assists for Schenevus (4-4, 3-3), which also got a goal from Jordan Regg and two assists from Trevor Schneider.

Connor Fancher scored for Worcester (7-2-1, 4-2).

Sharon Springs 1, Morris 0

In Morris, Brady Law scored in the final minutes of the game to give the visiting Spartans a TVL win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 0

In Conklin, Veronika Madej scored twice and had an assist as Oneonta won a road game in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference.

Grace Slesinsky had a goal and an assist for Oneonta (6-3, 6-1), which got a shutout from keeper Liz Brantley.

Morris 3, Sharon Springs 1

In Sharon, Carissa Richards got a hat trick for the visiting Mustangs in a TVL win.

Hannah Wist had an assist for Morris (7-4, 6-3).

Madison Giardino scored for Sharon Springs (3-6, 2-6).

Schenevus 8, Worcester 0

In Worcester, Lily Competiello had the hat trick for the visiting Dragons in a TVL win.

Taylor Knapp had two goals and an assist for Schenevus (10-0, 7-0), which also got a goal and an assist from Angie Competiello and Shawna Whiteman and a goal from Sam Osborne.

Maci Milavec made 22 saves for Worcester (4-4-1, 3-3).

Milford 2, Laurens 0

In Milford, Mariah Saggese had a goal and an assist as the host Wildcats won a TVL match.

Kara Mertz had a goal and Lexi Sutphin had an assist for Milford (8-1-1, 5-1-1).

Unatego 5, Walton 0

In Walton, Bailey McCoy had a goal and an assist as the visiting Spartan stayed undefeated with a Midstate Athletic Conference win.

Tatum Coddington, Kyle Mussaw, Hannah Brandow and Lilyanna Barnes all scored for Unatego (11-0, 9-0), which also got an assist from Natasha Swift.

CV-S 7, Richfield Springs 1

In Richfield, Ari Bosc scored three times and had an assist as visiting Cherry Valley-Springfield won a TVL game.

Morgan Huff had a goal and an assist and Mia Dubben, Kyra Druse and Brin Whiteman all scored for CV-S (3-5, 3-4), which also got three assists from Joleen Lusk.

Edmeston 2, G-MU 1

In Gilbertsville, Arissa Bolton scored twice to lead the visiting Panthers to a TVL win.

Molly Rifanburg had an assist for Edmeston (4-6, 2-5).

Skye Wilson scored on a pass from Madeline Pain for Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (0-6-1, 0-5), which got 18 saves from goalie Mackenzie Burns.

GOLF

Oneonta 225, Chenango Valley 229

At Oneonta Country Club, Aidan Gelbsman had a par-four eagle and a 38 total to win medalist honors and lead Oneonta to a narrow STAC win.

Seamus Catella had a 43 and Max Gelbsman shot a 45 for Oneonta (4-3-1).

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.