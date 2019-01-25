By: Jim Kevlin  01/25/2019  3:57 pm
Crews Removing Rubble

Of Hartwick Seminary Fire

Crews were at 4703 Route 28, Hartwick Seminary today, removing rubble and remains of a home that burned Sunday, Oct. 21, leaving a family of six and their landlord homeless.  The family, and tiny Yipsie, their pet dog, have since been relocated to a home in Toddsville.    The home is across Route 28 from Cooperstown Commons, the shopping plaza.  (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

