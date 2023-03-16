Furever Friends and Purrfect Pals

By:  03/16/2023  2:05 pm
AllOTSEGO | This Week's NewspapersFurever Friends and Purrfect Pals

 AllOTSEGO, This Week's Newspapers

Animals are good for us. They offer emotional support. They listen. They do not judge. And they are there when we feel lonely. They increase our opportunities to get outside, to exercise and to socialize. They love us unconditionally. This new weekly photo series highlights our pets—whether furry, feathered or scaled; with fins, paws or hooves—in recognition of the important role they play in our lives. We invite you to send your pictures to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta” and online. All photos will be added to this gallery, for the enjoyment of our readers.

  • Miss Flurry Carnie-Kuhn
  • Miss Puggles Clancy
  • Mr. Higgins Whicker
  • Sophie Harris
  • Quinn Fyfe
  • Basil Falin
  • Grizzly and Dozer Bush-Allen
  • Nelson Nygren-Sobers
  • Bambi Wilson
  • Bel Deleski
  • Lucy Lou and Lily May Nelson
  • Gamora and Winchester Gregoli
  • Evie Gordon
  • Scrambles the Death-dealer Youngs
  • Ava Durwin
  • Popcorn Steele with Lily Luna
  • Jacob Schmiedel
  • Bubbles Varney with Kyra
  • Winnie DeJong
  • Nacho Manee
  • Tiggy Delamater
  • Presley Palmer
  • Spark Chmielowski
  • Socks Brinnier
  • Luna Lattenhauer
  • Malificent Williams
  • Munchkin Mattice
  • Brody Harder
  • Leo Clammer
  • Kodi and Cooper Sloan
  • Cooper Seward
  • Alita Bailey
  • Brody Horth
  • Elvis Puffer
  • Jack Lare-Davis
  • Jackson Ranieri
  • Middie Mittens Chicorelli
  • Taylor Jass
  • Rosy Church
  • Axl Horth
  • Molly Oroszi
  • Alita Bailey
  • Zoee Muller
  • Delilah Ozark
  • Penny Layne
  • Finnbarr Markert
  • Zappa and Mina Fielding
  • Pete Powers
  • K-Boy and Nacho Manee

