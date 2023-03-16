Furever Friends and Purrfect Pals
Animals are good for us. They offer emotional support. They listen. They do not judge. And they are there when we feel lonely. They increase our opportunities to get outside, to exercise and to socialize. They love us unconditionally. This new weekly photo series highlights our pets—whether furry, feathered or scaled; with fins, paws or hooves—in recognition of the important role they play in our lives. We invite you to send your pictures to darlay@allotsego.com. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in “The Freeman’s Journal,” “Hometown Oneonta” and online. All photos will be added to this gallery, for the enjoyment of our readers.