Bassett Network Launches Strategic Plan, Appoints New Leaders

COOPERSTOWN—Last week, Bassett Healthcare Network announced the appointments of two of its established leaders to new roles centered on achieving the network’s 2026-2028 Strategic Plan, which aims to strengthen the organization.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, February 19, “the strategic plan consists of three pillars, selected with intention and purpose by the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Trustees to position the network for a strong future providing the highest level of healthcare services to patients.” Those pillars are Growth and Access, Quality and Care Innovations, and Talent and Leadership.

HENRY KNOOP

(Photo provided)

Henry Knoop, PA-C, MHA, has been appointed to the role of vice president of strategy and growth. In this position, he will work in partnership with network leadership to identify and execute data-driven strategies for growth, including the expansion of existing services and identifying new services to offer patients.

Knoop joined Bassett Healthcare Network in 2018 and has since held several progressive leadership roles. He is currently an associate chief clinical officer, associate chief medical information officer, and chief advanced practice officer, in addition to his clinical practice in Primary Care. He will maintain his role as chief advanced practice officer as well as his clinical practice when he transitions to his new role.

Knoop completed his training as a physician assistant at Long Island University in Brooklyn. He earned his master’s degree in healthcare administration from Louisiana State University.

“During my years at Bassett, I have worked closely with fellow leaders and clinicians on a wide range of projects dealing with, among other topics, practitioner compensation, telemedicine services, and space utilization,” said Knoop. “I plan to bring my institutional knowledge and everything I have learned—and will continue to learn—from my colleagues and fellow caregivers into discussions about our organization’s best strategies for a bright future.”

Knoop’s new role is directly tied to the Growth and Access pillar of the Strategic Plan, in which the network is striving to improve patients’ ability to access timely and convenient care. The network is working to support its primary care patients, officials said, so that they can have more of their healthcare needs met within the network. This will be accomplished by hiring more practitioners and expanding or adding new services, among other actions.

JENNIFER HECOX

(Photo provided)

Jennifer Hecox, BSHSC, has been appointed to the role of director of patient experience. In this position, she will lead initiatives aimed at improving the quality and consistency of care across the network, strengthening the patient journey, and supporting caregivers to advance a culture centered on empathy and trust.

Hecox also joined Bassett Healthcare Network in 2018. She currently holds a leadership role overseeing Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Primary Care, and Psychiatry as a service line director. Before this, she began her healthcare career working as a physical therapist assistant delivering hands-on, relationship-based care. Hecox holds a bachelor’s degree in health services coordination from Western Governors University.

“With 30 years of healthcare experience—20 of which were dedicated to direct patient care—combined with a strong background in administrative leadership, I remain deeply committed to advancing patient centered innovation and strengthening organizational culture,” said Hecox. “In this new role, I look forward to leading strategic initiatives that enhance operational performance, expand access to care, and support a highly engaged and resilient workforce across Bassett.”

Hecox’s new role is directly tied to the Quality and Care Innovations pillar of the Strategic Plan, in which the network is striving to enhance the level of care that’s being delivered to patients by embracing innovative solutions. Much of this depends of supporting caregivers through the challenges they face and ensuring they have the technology and staffing levels they need to provide for their patients with pride.

“The pillars of our Strategic Plan were selected with the principles of caring, commitment and community at their core. We are listening closely to feedback from our patients, analyzing data, and prioritizing recruitment and staff development opportunities to ensure we offer access to quality services our neighbors need and want,” said Staci Thompson, MHA, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer of Bassett Healthcare Network. “While our goals are ambitious, I have every confidence that Henry and Jennifer, along with our network’s established leaders and caregivers, have the skill and experience to achieve them.”

The 2026-2028 Strategic Plan includes annual benchmarks for each of its pillars to ensure work remains focused and on track, officials said.