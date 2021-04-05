Bruno Talevi, 95, Cooperstown; Oneonta Accountant, WWII Vet

By: Jim Kevlin  04/05/2021  12:32 pm
Word has been received that Bruno Talevi, 95, who operated an Oneonta accounting firm for decades before retiring to a lakeside home in Cooperstown, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2021. Arrangements are with the Tillapaugh Funeral Home, Cooperstown, and a funeral and calling hours are expected in the latter part of the week of April 12. In photo, Talevi poses in 2016 with wife Vera at Cooperstown’s annual Memorial Day commemoration the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in front the county courthouse.  It was particularly notable that Bruno’s World War II midshipman’s uniform still fit after all those years.
