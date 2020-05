A cavalcade of cars driven by friends of Dotty Phillips drove up Cooperstown’s Westridge Road a few minutes ago to celebrate and surprise their friend on a special birthday. Top photo, Sue Street attaches balloons to the light on the Phillips’ front lawn; in the background is Maryann Dietz. Inset, the birthday girl poses with husband Hank, the retired Withey’s Drug Store pharmacist. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)