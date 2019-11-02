Day Of The Dead, Celebration Of Life

The Cooperstown Graduate program hosted a Dia de los Muertos event at the Cooperstown Library this afternoon celebrating Dia de los Muertos, The Day of the Dead. Children and their families would come and enjoy tamales, cookies, crafts, storytelling and more. Above, Cooperstown Graduate student Kirbie Sondreal helps Ciara Kaltenbach, Cooperstown make decorative paper marigolds which serve as a guide for spirits returning to the land of the living. At right, first year Cooperstown Graduate Program student Mary Horbiki and CGP graduate Viri Choy, Oneonta, teach children in Spanish and English about the tradition of leaving offerings for the dead on an alter decorated with flowers, food and images of loved ones who have passed on. The offerings are meant to attract the spirits to the alter so their memory can be kept alive. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)