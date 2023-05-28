Letter from Nicole A. Dillingham

Benton for County Clerk

When was the last time you enjoyed your visit to the Otsego County DMV? Well, MacGuire Benton, running for county clerk, is determined to change all that. He has energy, ideas and loves people. He wants to revitalize our county clerk operations to make them more convenient, more transparent and more efficient. I have known MacGuire for almost 10 years and am impressed with his optimism, work ethic, and ability to make things happen.

The election for county clerk brings a real opportunity for improved services for the citizens of Otsego County. MacGuire has countless ideas to revitalize these moribund operations. He is committed to working to re-open the DMV in Oneonta and to finding solutions to reducing lines, making in-person help more available, establishing drop boxes, and making mobile DMV services a reality. Outreach is something MacGuire is well-known for and deserves the vote of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike because he will make a difference in our lives.

Nicole A. Dillingham

Springfield Center