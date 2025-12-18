Letter from Otsego County Faith Communities

Local Faith Communities Address 287(g) Agreement

As leaders from diverse faith communities across Otsego County, we write to share our concern regarding the agreement between the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [a warrant service agreement as part of the 287(g) program with ICE on October 17, 2025].

We come from many different traditions and backgrounds, but we all share a commitment to uphold the dignity of all people and a moral imperative to protect the vulnerable. It is our shared values that guide our response to this policy.

We recognize the importance of public safety; however, we believe that this agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and ICE raises ethical, communal and humanitarian concerns.

We share a concern that this agreement risks increasing fear and mistrust directed at our immigrant and refugee communities. While the announced agreement applies to people already held in custody, the impact is clear: Partnerships between local law enforcement and ICE discourage immigrants (both documented and undocumented) from reporting crimes, seeking help, or cooperating with authorities. We cannot work to create a safe community when members of our community fear local law enforcement.

We believe that this policy blurs the line between local policing and federal immigration enforcement. Our county’s law enforcement officers are trained and entrusted to protect the local community. Expanding their role into federal immigration functions, in any capacity, undermines the perception of impartiality that is essential for effective community policing.

Additionally, we worry that families and individuals who are already living in the margins are placed at greater risk. Detaining individuals for up to 48 hours, solely for the purpose of immigration transfer, can have devastating consequences for households who depend on that individual for income, care or stability. Our faith traditions call on us to consider the human impact of policy decisions, especially on those who are least able to bear the burdens.

Finally, we believe that this agreement does not reflect the values of welcome, justice and compassion that many in our community hold dear. Otsego County has long been a place that values community, cooperation and mutual support. Policies that separate families and increase the vulnerability of already marginalized residents stand in tension with those values.

We respectfully ask the Sheriff’s Office to reconsider participation in this program, or at the very least, to engage in transparent public dialogue about its implications. We urge you to meet with community leaders, immigrant advocates and local residents to better understand the broad concerns that have been raised.

As faith community leaders, we pledge to continue to work for the wellbeing of all our neighbors. We stand with those who are afraid and unseen. We continue to advocate for policies that build trust, strengthen relationships and ensure that every person in Otsego County is treated with dignity.

We appreciate your willingness to hear the concerns of the community you serve. May our shared commitment to justice and the common good guide our path forward.

Respectfully,

Rev. Fred Albrecht

Retired, United Methodist Church clergy

CRE Jo Ann Aymar

Pastor, Laurens Presbyterian Church

Rev. Casey Bradley

Pastor, First United Methodist Church, Oneonta

John Buddle

Pastor, Elm Park Oneonta & Otego United Methodist Churches

Sid Chase

Chair of Trustees of Second Baptist Church, Worcester

Rev. LaDana Clark

Outreach Pastor of Church-N-The Hood, Oneonta

Frederic (Ric) Chrislip

Deborah Dickinson

Clerk, Butternuts Monthly Meeting (Quakers)

Ron Feldstein

President, Temple Beth El, Oneonta Jewish Community

Cantor David Green

Temple Beth El, Oneonta

Fr. Paul E. C. Hamilton

Rector, St. James Episcopal Church, Oneonta

Timothy Iverson

Moderator, First Baptist Church of Cooperstown

Fr. Dean Kellerhouse

Episcopal priest

Rev. Jess Lambert

Lead Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown

Rev. Mark Montfort

Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Oneonta

Laura Palada

Lay Pastor, Garrattsville and Gilbertsville Presbyterian Churches and Gilbertsville Baptist Church

Rev. Randy Palada

Retired, American Baptist Church clergy

Rev. Craig Schwalenberg

Unitarian Universalist Community Minister, Oneonta

Consuelo Kraham Velez

Sisters of Charity of New York, Associate

Deacon Randy Velez

Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany

Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Walton-Leavitt

Pastor, First United Presbyterian Church, Oneonta

Fr. Chris Welch

Pastor, St. Mary’s, Oneonta