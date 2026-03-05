Advertisement. Advertise with us

Former Decatur Super Arrested for Alleged Theft from Town

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
WORCESTER

Former Town of Decatur Supervisor Johnathan Kersman (D) was arrested on February 26 for allegedly knowingly paying himself an additional $2,900.00 in salary without town board authorization. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, town officials reported the matter.

Charging documents from a Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained by AllOtsego via a freedom of information request say Kersman gave himself $491.00 in additional salary between June of 2024 and November of 2024 “by claiming the salary of the Town of Decatur bookkeeper budget line.”

Kersman is charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and Official Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office notified the New York State Comptroller’s Office in the investigation, and partnered with them on the investigation, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Asked for comment via text message, Kersman replied “GfY,” an abbreviation of “Go f*** yourself.” He did not answer whether he denies the allegations.

If convicted, the maximum imprisonment Kersman could face would be four years for the class E felony and up to 364 days for the class A misdemeanor.

Current Town Supervisor Julia Parker (R), who defeated Kersman in 2024, declined to comment while the issue is before the court.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kersman was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Decatur Court.

“On February 26th 2026, deputies located the defendant at his residence where he was taken into custody without incident,” they said in a press release.

When asked for additional details, a spokesperson for the Comptroller’s Office declined to comment, saying “it’s an ongoing investigation.”

