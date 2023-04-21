Good Life Guide: Reserve Your Space Now

This year’s “Visitors Guide to the Good Life” will be published and ready for distribution by Memorial Day! Our Good Life guide is the perfect vehicle by which to advertise your restaurant, store, activity or destination. It’s glossy, full color and drops easily into a purse or bag for quick reference! Call Tara Barnwell at (607) 547-6103 for rates and to place your ad today. Final date for ads is May 5th. (Last year’s cover photo courtesy of The Farmers’ Museum)