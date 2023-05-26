HoF Classic Boasts Players Representing All MLB Teams

COOPERSTOWN—Baseball’s biggest stars will return to the Hall of Fame Classic game in Cooperstown on May 27. Hall of Fame members Bert Blyleven, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins, Jim Kaat, Jack Morris and Lee Smith will serve as coaches and managers. They will be joined by recently retired players representing all 30 Major League teams for a seven-inning legends game at Cooperstown’s historic Doubleday Field. The Classic will headline an entire weekend of family-friendly events designed for baseball fans of all ages. Gates open at 11 a.m., the Home Run contest starts at noon and the 13th Hall of Fame Classic will begin at 1 p.m. The popular “Night at the Ballpark” event also returns on May 27, with tickets at $75.00. Visit https://baseballhall.org/discover/hall-of-fame-classic for more information and to purchase tickets. Any remaining tickets will be available at the Doubleday Field Will Call tent at 9 a.m. Due to a construction project, there will be no seats available on the third-base line for 2023. Players scheduled to appear at the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic include: