In Memoriam

ONEONTA—Rudy Schuster, DVM, 88, of Oneonta, passed away on Friday January 27, 2023 in Maui Memorial Medical Center with his loving wife, Gwen, and loving son, Chris, by his side. A full obituary will follow in the spring and a celebration of life will be held in the summer. Arrangements by: Norman’s Mortuary—Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii.

