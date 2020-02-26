Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Jury Selection Begins In Deaths Of 2 Twins Jury Selection Begins In Deaths Of 2 Twins 02/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire MOTHER CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER Jury Selection Begins In Deaths Of 2 Twins A reflective Kimberly Steeley, 27, facing two counts of second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of her twin babies, listens to County Judge John Lambert instruct a panel of 60 potential jurors this morning in Courtroom #1 in Cooperstown. Lambert asked that jurors be able to serve through March 12, although he said the trial could be over as soon as the middle of next week. The deaths of Bonde and Liam, 16 days apart, were caused by asphyxiation, autopsies found; the woman had been sleeping with the babies. District Attorney John Muehl is prosecuting; the defense attorney is Andrew Van Buren, Hobart. Testimony is expected to begin Monday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)