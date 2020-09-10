L.I. Families Look To Build Pricey Homes

Agents In County Last Weekend

With Sights On Fieldstone Farm

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – “Representatives of a group” of Long Island residents were in Otsego County over the weekend, looking for builders interested in constructing a number of single-family homes on Fieldstone Farm, a former resort and event venue overlooking Canadarago Lake.

The project was discussed at Otsego Now’s Project Committee meeting this morning, according to the county IDA’s president, Jody Zakrevsky.

The 68-acre destination, owned for the past several years by John and Jean Sovocool, was sold a few months ago. Kier Weimer, an Adirondacks realtor, had it listed for $895,000.

Zakrevsky said “million-dollar homes” are common in the Long Island community where the future residents would come from, suggesting a high-end development is planned.

Given concerns raised by COVID-19 deaths in the New York Metropolitan Area, the prospective new residents are “looking for a safer place,” Zakrevsky said. “They are people who know each other from business and personal relationships.”

The Project Committee discussed recommending Redpoint Builders and Simple Integrity, both in Cooperstown, and Eastman Associates, Oneonta, as possible builders.

Fieldstone Farm is located on Roses Hill Road at the northern end of Town of Otsego, near the Town of Richfield line.

Otsego Town Supervisor Meg Kiernan said today she hadn’t heard of the project, but that it would have to be reviewed by the town’s Planning Board, which meets next on Tuesday, Oct. 6. She said the town’s three-acre zoning would allow 20-some homes to be accommodated there.

Generally, concerns about COVID-19 are driving queries to Otsego Now, Zakrevsky said. In the past two weeks, a company from New Jersey and another one from Connecticut have sounded out Otsego Now.

“I think people are just starting to say, ‘We don’t want to be in urban areas’,” he said.