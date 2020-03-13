Landmark Inn Opens Doors To Commuting Medical Staff Landmark Inn Opens Doors To Commuting Medical Staff Fred and Robin Schneider, proprietors of The Landmark Inn, 64 Chestnut St., Cooperstown are offering free housing and a bagged breakfast to any healthcare professional commuting to Cooperstown for the next 60 days. Fred said the couple acted “in response to the unprecedented health crises facing our communities.” He said he’s very impressed by the community response so far to the county, state and national emergency declarations, noting one village restaurant that closed its doors for the time being donated all the food in its coolers to the Cooperstown Food Bank. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)