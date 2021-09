Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Angie Competiello scored five goals and Lily Competiello had two goals and two assists as host Schenevus roughed up South Kortright, 11-0, in a non-league game Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Taylor Knapp scored two goals and had an assist and Shawna Whiteman and Sam Barrett scored the other goals for Schenevus (2-0, 1-0), which hosts Richfield Springs for a Tri-Valley League game Wednesday, Sept. 8.