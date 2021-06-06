Outlaws lose on road to Elmira

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Elmira scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to overcome an early Oneonta lead and win, 7-4, in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League on Saturday, June 5, in Elmira.

Isaiah Corey drove in two runs and Oneonta High School graduate Keaton Mark went 2-for-3 for the Outlaws.

Kyle Mahady took the loss for Oneonta.

OHS graduate Tanner Beang got his first start of the season for the Outlaws, giving up one run in three innings on two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Oneonta (0-2) is at Glens Falls for a game at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 6.