Sodexo Lays Off 72 Of 80 Staffers

BULLETIN

ONEONTA – According to an employee, Sodexo, SUNY Oneonta’s food service, laid off 72 of its employees today after the COVID-19 outbreak emptied the campus.

According to the employee, who gave his name, but asked that it not be used, 11 Sodexo workers remained on the job. Eight of those were offered continuing positions while the campus closes for the rest of this semester.

Some of the employees had been in place for decades, first with Oneonta Auxiliary Services, before the food service was contracted out to Sodexo 12 years ago. Some of those employees are eligibble for a state pension.