TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Children Build with Carboard

and Makedo Tools

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Cardboard Design Challenge.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1108284888005971&set=a.557428283091637

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Otsego County Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Will also be streamed via Facebook Live. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

LIBRARY—9 a.m. “Exercise Class.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=980301007571907&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Story Time.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=641534041840648&set=pcb.641534175173968

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, chaired by David Bliss. Will also be streamed via Facebook Live. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

EMPLOYMENT—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The Otesaga Career Fair.” Meet employers from around Otsego County seeking employees. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=24262713106651973&set=gm.2136692533438425&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pot roast, boiled potatoes, seasoned carrots and chef’s choice pie. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

WORKSHOP—Noon to 2 p.m. “Spring Break at CANO Art Studio: Spring Jewelry.” Open to children aged 8-17. Fees apply; registration required. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/springbreak

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Work on art projects in the company of other artists. Held each Thursday. Free-will donations to defray heating costs. Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center. 124 Main Street, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/groups/635887766562044/

GOVERNMENT—1 p.m. Meeting of the Otsego County Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Daniel Wilber. Will also be streamed via Facebook Live. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1:30-3 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 96 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-stamford/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

MATH TUTORING—3-5 p.m. Free; all grade levels welcome. Held each Thursday or by appointment. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/962889312707437/962889326040769/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine ‘til the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

EASTER—5-8 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Free; registration suggested. Bass Pro Shops, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. (315) 266-4900 or https://www.facebook.com/events/668148239032483/668148259032481/?active_tab=about

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

GAME—5:30 p.m. Canasta. Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/WinterII20258Weeks/OpenStudio8Weeks

GARDEN—6:30 p.m. “Easter Centerpieces with Kathryn from Coddington’s Florist.” Fees apply. Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid027yHdz5RPG1YP7mDSRdiX3mFtmr5b3txzA2Cn6SF8PRXmv8FdBDkhF1wtSD8Zi3WHl&id=100067969369937

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Reading by Adrian Shirk, author of “Heaven is a Place on Earth.” Free, open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.canoneonta.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR