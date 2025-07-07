TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, July 8

Audubon Society Presentation:

‘Bird Collisions in the Anthropocene Project’

BIRDING—2-4 p.m. “Bird Collisions in the Anthropocene Project.” Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Morris Baptist Church, 50 South Broad Street, Morris. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1074768944840269?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

VOLUNTEER—7 a.m. Beautify Main Street with other volunteers. Clean the rain gardens, care for the trees, collect trash, pull weeds and more. Supplies provided. Meet at the entrance to Doubleday Field, Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4144258022496719&set=gm.9909976339061821&idorvanity=321873527872198

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988395341857/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GOVERNMENT—9 a.m. Meeting of the Human Services Committee, chaired by Adrienne Martini. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s activity will be at Mine Kill State Park and Reservoir, Gilboa. Contact leader Laurie Pike, (609) 713-9338 or https://susqadk.org/

CHILDREN—10 a.m. “Toddler Tuesday Craft: Snails.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1173473188153807&set=a.557428283091637

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time!” Get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514525&PK=903907

GOVERNMENT—11 a.m. Meeting of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Michelle Catan. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountynewyork

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and support Helios Care. Barnyard Swing Mini Golf and Family Fun Center, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 547-8330 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of fish on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, spinach and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Held Tuesdays through September. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket

SERVICES—2-4 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 2nd Tuesday of each month. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 547-4232 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

READING GROUP —3-5 p.m. “Summer Reading Group.” Open to middle-schoolers and up. Drop in or attend all sessions. Featuring books, snacks and friendly faces. Held Tuesdays through 8/19. Cherry Valley Memorial Library, 61 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-8214 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237883651819790&set=gm.1691493248164715&idorvanity=128618074452248

WORKSHOP—5:30-7 p.m. “Dorset Button Making.” Learn to up-cycle your buttons with embroidery stitches. Registration required; all materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. Sahaja Meditation. Free drop-in classes, all welcome. Held each Tuesday through 8/12. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1139042778255918&set=gm.721708130222461

CONCERT—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series: Poverty Hill Band. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. office@cooperstownchamber.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1193079659531098&set=a.474798274692577

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR