Wanda Joan Noyes, 98; Secretary To Bassett’s Chief Of Surgery

COOPERSTOWN – A wonderful mother and beloved friend, Wanda Joan Filipski Noyes, 98, secretary to Bassett Hospital’s chief of surgery for 30 years, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Cooperstown. She was 98.

Born on April 4, 1922, Wanda was the middle of three daughters of Michael and Michelina Filipski, immigrants from Poland who raised a family of six children in a small tidy home, with an expansive garden, up high on Center Street in Little Falls.

A lifelong lover of reading, Wanda received her primary and secondary education in the Little Falls schools and earned an associate degree at Utica College, lovingly funded by her older brother, Jim. Wanda passed on her love of reading, a strong vocabulary and higher education to her family.

A caring and devoted wife and mother, Wanda married Jackson Wood Noyes Sr., a student at the Cobleskill Technology Institute, in April 1948. Three years later, following his graduation, Wanda and Jack bought and moved into a small dairy farm on Bartlett Road in Springfield Center, where they lived throughout their married life.

At first they operated their small dairy farm, with Jack supplementing their income with night shift factory work, and Wanda growing, harvesting, canning and freezing produce from her amazing garden. Jack taught Wanda to drive, lessening her isolation.

In 1962, they sold the dairy cows, and Jack worked in sales and then owned small businesses, while Wanda returned to her profession. Together they raised and educated three children and enjoyed their marriage of 47 years, until Jack’s death in 1995.

Throughout their time on Bartlett Road, they improved their home and property, gardened expertly, planted many trees, and were good environmental stewards. Wanda passed on her consummate gardening skills, love of the environment, expert cooking and baking skills and enjoyment of nature to her family.

A thoughtful and responsible professional, Wanda began her career as secretary to a judge, and, later after marriage, served as secretary for the chief of surgery and research at Bassett Hospital, for more than 30 years. Wanda felt pride at the hospital’s expert medical care, love for her many friends and respect for the accomplishments of colleagues. Wanda passed on her respect for conscientious work, timeliness and science to her family.

Throughout her long life, Wanda was lifted up by her faith in God and, after making her home at the Thanksgiving Home, joined the Christ Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Wanda’s loving survivors include her three children, daughter, Claudia Noyes Griffiths and husband, Michael Edward of Camden, Maine, son, Jackson Wood Noyes Jr. and wife, Yasmin Li of Palm Harbor, Fla., and daughter, Lyndall Joan Noyes-Brownell and husband, David John Brownell of Black Mountain, N.C.; sister, Helyn Oliver of Pasadena, Calif.; grandchildren, Brittany Tomlinson Griffiths of Sacramento, Calif., Robert Jackson Noyes of Olympia Valley, Calif., and Megan Spencer Noyes and her wife, Lydia Charlotte Noyes, of Concord, Calif.; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Charlotte Noyes of Concord, Calif. Many other family and friends, including Patricia Spencer Noyes and nieces and nephews with spouses and families, also remember Wanda with love.

Wanda’s family shares its deep and eternal gratitude for the love, care and kindness of the wonderful care team and residents of Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, where Wanda lived so happily since 2008. Words cannot express the gratitude and love for this fine extended family.

The Ottman Funeral Home is handling Wanda’s cremation and, following a service to be held after the pandemic has lessened, burial will be next to her husband in Salisbury Cemetery.

