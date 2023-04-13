What Time Was Your Appointment?

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—Meet Taylor Jass, a 5-year-old great Pyrenees/collie mix. Adopted in 2019 by Barb and Daryn, Taylor loves people and goes to work greeting patients in his dad’s chiropractic office. A gallery of our readers’ pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at htpps://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in our newspapers, on Facebook and online. Send your photos to darlay@allotsego.com.