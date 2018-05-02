Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Board Of Education Candidates Cover All Bases Board Of Education Candidates Cover All Bases 05/01/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Board Of Ed. Candidates Cover All Bases Gathering in the Cooperstown High School library, four candidates vying for three open seats discussed a wide range of topics at tonight’s Board of Education Candidates Debate, which was organized by the Otsego County League of Women Voters. Current board members Marcy Birch and Tony Scalici faced off against challengers Nancy Areliusson and Matt Schuermann as the four candidates answered questions from concerned community members. Topics covered included technology in schools, business oriented classes, the current drug epidemic, special education, school safety, budgeting priorities, and extra-curricular activities. The vote for the new school board will be held on May 15, at the High School from 7am until 8pm. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related