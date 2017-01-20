Casales View Inauguration

From Newseum Penthouse

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Retired assemblyman Tony Casale and wife Theresa had some of the best seats at Donald J. Trump’s inauguration this morning: With 650 other New Yorkers on the eighth-floor, the penthouse floor, of The Newseum, three short blocks from the activities at the U.S. Capitol.

“I could walk a few steps and look down at the Inaugural Parade,” Casale, who is senior adviser to Ed Cox, chairman of the New York State Republican Committee, said a few minutes ago from Washington D.C. He was among the hosts of today’s event.

“It was plain talk, plain speech, as straight as you can get it,” Casale said of the new president inaugural address. “It appeared he was talking to the American people, not the politicians, not the people on the stage.

“He basically reaffirmed everything he committed to during the campaign. He called for unity. Everyone there on the dais, the clergy, everyone, called for unity. And now’s the time to unite behind the president,” he continued.

“It epitomized the peaceful transfer of power,” said the veteran politician.

The Casales have been in the Capital since Tuesday, where the state committee held a series of business meetings and social activities, including participating in yesterday’s election of Ronna Romney McDaniel, niece of the 2012 Republican contender, by the Republican National Committee.

