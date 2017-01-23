CCS Volleyball Players

Win Berth In Sectionals

By EMILY MURPHY • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – For seniors Ginger Miller, Ali Davine, Amber Genova, Amanda Lionetti, Clara Marra and Danielle Perrino, going to sectionals with the rest of the team is a great way to end their Cooperstown volleyball careers.

“It’s definitely kind of bittersweet, but it kind of proves that we can do anything” says co-captain Ginger Miller.

Amanda Lionetti says, “It’s like we’ve proved something by making it to sectionals” considering volleyball isn’t the most acknowledged sport in Cooperstown.

“I’m happy to be graduating, definitely. I’m hoping to play in college” Miller says.

After winning games against Herkimer 3-1, Sherburne-Earlville 3-0, Sauquoit Valley 3-2 and Frankfort-Schuyler 3-0 and losing games against Mount Markham 0-3 and Dolgeville 0-3, the girls locked a spot in sectionals.

“Fourteen out of 15 years we’ve gone to sectionals, so that’s pretty cool.” says Coach Jantzi.

About the seniors, Jantzi says “The best part is that they go into the next part of their lives and you get to be a contributor to it.”

