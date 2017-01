50th ANNIVERSARY WINTER CARNIVAL

Cooperstown Ghostbuster Leads

Tours Through Spooky Village

A few minutes ago, Bruce Markusen, Cooperstown’s foremost ghost-channeler, leads this evening Candlelight Ghost Tour down Main Street from the starting point, Pioneer Park. Markusen dusted off what’s usually a feature of Cooperstown summers and the pre-Halloween season for the 50th anniversary of the village’s Winter Carnival, beginning today through Sunday, Feb. 4. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

