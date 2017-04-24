By: Jim Kevlin  04/24/2017  8:50 pm
Cooperstown Now ‘Sanctuary Village’

Without discussion, the Village Board prepares a few minutes ago to unanimously approve a resolution declaring Cooperstown a “sanctuary village.” From left are Trustees Dean, Falk and Kuch, Village Attorney Tillapaugh, Mayor Katz, Village Administrator Barown, and Trustees, Sternberg, Allstadt and Maxson. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board a few minutes ago declared Cooperstown a “sanctuary village.”

On a motion by Trustee Cindy Falk, seconded by Trustee Jim Dean, trustees and Mayor Jeff Katz voted unanimously, 7-0, not “to participate in the Delegation of Immigration Authority”under the Immigration & Nationality Act of 1996.  The vote was perfunctory, without discussion.

Katz said the trustees began discussing the measure “200 catastrophes ago,” an apparent reference to the Trump Administration record, and that the matter has been fully discussed among trustees.

That may be a surprise to village residents at large.  In the most recent edition of the Village Voices, the trustees’ official communication with residents through information in the water and sewer bills, there was no mention this was being contemplated.

It was not immediately clear whether this would effect any of the federal funding anticipated for the Pioneer Street reconstruction this summer or the sewage-treatment plant project.

11 thoughts on “Cooperstown Now ‘Sanctuary Village’

  3. Joan Farrell

    How disgusting, decide to not abide by federal law and not even let the people living there have a say. I hope you get all your funding cut and the people rebel. Your job is to protect the people you represent.

  5. Stingray

    So apparently this board feels that they are not bound by silly things like laws (at least the ones that they don’t agree with). I wonder how they would feel if Cooperstown residents ignored those local regulations that the board themselves passed simply because the residents didn’t agree with them.

  6. Scott Carlisle Walters

    This is unnerving. As a travel agent I send many of my clients to Cooperstown. Last year my clients spent a total of 114 hotel nights in Cooperstown and the surrounding area.

    I also have a personal trip planned. I may have to cancel that.

  8. Alice Wilkman

    Does this mean visitors to Cooperstown can disregard parking regulations and not pay the exorbitant fines? What about zoning regulations? Will there be other laws and regulations that will no longer be enforced?

  9. Dan Wenck

    Imagine that. No discussion with the village. Well guess I won’t be spending any money there or the town of Otsego

