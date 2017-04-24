Cooperstown Now ‘Sanctuary Village’

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The Village Board a few minutes ago declared Cooperstown a “sanctuary village.”

On a motion by Trustee Cindy Falk, seconded by Trustee Jim Dean, trustees and Mayor Jeff Katz voted unanimously, 7-0, not “to participate in the Delegation of Immigration Authority”under the Immigration & Nationality Act of 1996. The vote was perfunctory, without discussion.

Katz said the trustees began discussing the measure “200 catastrophes ago,” an apparent reference to the Trump Administration record, and that the matter has been fully discussed among trustees.

That may be a surprise to village residents at large. In the most recent edition of the Village Voices, the trustees’ official communication with residents through information in the water and sewer bills, there was no mention this was being contemplated.

It was not immediately clear whether this would effect any of the federal funding anticipated for the Pioneer Street reconstruction this summer or the sewage-treatment plant project.

