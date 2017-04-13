Cuomo Administration OKs Oneonta Revitalization Ideas

By: Jim Kevlin  04/13/2017  7:11 pm
Replacing the former Oneonta Ford building, left, with a new Food & Beverage Innovation Center, including three stories of apartments, won the Cuomo Admnistration’s approval.

ONEONTA – After review, the state Department of State today released the final City of Oneonta Revitalization plan, spreading $14 million in seed capital over 14 projects and downtown initiatives.

The 149-page document appears to include the major front-burner projects that have been part of the public discussion for months, including the Food & Beverage Innovation Center and redevelopment of the D&H Yards.

“A public informational meeting will be scheduled this spring to discuss both the plan and the planning process ahead,” said Mayor Gary Herzig.

REVIEW DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION PLAN

