Jacelyn’s Mother Arrested On Bench Warrant

MORRIS – Mandy O’Connor Martinez, 38, birth mother of homicide victim Jacelyn O’Connor, 11, was arrested locally today on an active bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a petit larceny charge in December 2014, according to a press release from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department.

Martinez, 38, had allegedly been living in the Bronx for the last three years, but returned to Morris following the news that her daughter, Jacelyn, had been killed. Yesterday, Martinez was present at the felony hearing for James R. Brower and Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, who were accused of raping and killing her daughter in the early morning hours of July 30.

According to the release, she was taken into custody on a Norwich Town Court warrant without incident and remanded to the Chenango County Jail on a $500 bail.

