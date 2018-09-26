Maggie And Molly Bring Joy To Woodside Residents

By: Ian Austin  09/26/2018  12:09 pm
Kitty Brudzienski, a resident at Woodside Hall, cuddles up to Maggie, a help dog in training owned by Sheila Ross. Maggie, along with fellow shih tzu Molly, are brought weekly to the home where they visit with residents. “I have been bringing my dogs here for three years.” said Ross, “They really bring joy to these people.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
