Marjorie Rearick, 55, Oneonta Native, Marine, Mother Of 4

MORRIS – Marjorie Rearick, 55, a Marine and mother of four, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017, with her family by her side.

Marjorie was born the daughter of William and Joan Fisher on Sept. 19, 1961, in Oneonta. She served honorably in the Marine Corps from March 1979 to March 1982.

Lately, she was employed by Chobani in New Berlin.

She enjoyed hunting for gems in the Adirondacks, searching for old bottles, and treasure hunting with metal detectors, as well as doing various arts and craft projects ranging from sewing to painting. Despite her various hobbies, what she enjoyed the most was being a mother.

She is survived by three sons, Jason Rearick and his wife and children, Tonya, Rebecca, and Sarah Rearick, Matthew Rearick and his wife Masako Rearick and Clinton Rearick; a daughter, Hannah Rearick, as well as her father William Fisher and his wife Donna Fisher, her mother Joan Peterson, her sister Rebecca Hennings and her husband John Hennings, and her brothers Robert Fisher, and William Fisher and his wife Stephanie Fisher. Also, several special nieces, nephews, cousins, and her best friends Mary Sarro and Karen Murfitt.

Calling hours will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Johnston Funeral Home, with military honors to follow at 7 and a celebration of life at the Morris Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnstonfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.

