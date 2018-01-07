By:  01/07/2018  5:14 pm
Oneonta Wedding Expo Fills Foothills

Fills Foothills’ Atrium

With friend Tracy Ross of Sidney Center looking on, Milford’s Deanie Lord, left, models a wedding gown on the runway during Oneonta’s annual Bridal Expo at the Foothills  Performing Arts Center. The center was filled with the area’s top wedding vendors, including catering services, venues, photographers, DJs and florists, which attracted dozens of soon-to-be brides and their bridesmaids, as they planned for the big day. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
