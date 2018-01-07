Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oneonta Wedding Expo Fills Foothills Oneonta Wedding Expo Fills Foothills 01/07/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Oneonta Wedding Expo Fills Foothills’ Atrium With friend Tracy Ross of Sidney Center looking on, Milford’s Deanie Lord, left, models a wedding gown on the runway during Oneonta’s annual Bridal Expo at the Foothills Performing Arts Center. The center was filled with the area’s top wedding vendors, including catering services, venues, photographers, DJs and florists, which attracted dozens of soon-to-be brides and their bridesmaids, as they planned for the big day. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related