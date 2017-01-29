Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oneonta’s Trolley History On Display At GOHS Oneonta’s Trolley History On Display At GOHS 01/29/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Oneonta’s Trolley History On Display At GOHS Oneonta Author and Rail Historian Jim Louden, speaks with Erica LaBuzz at the opening of “The Otsego Trolley Line” a full history of the Otsego trolley company at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society on Sunday afternoon. A full talk detailing the growth and decline of the trolley in Otsego County and beyond will follow on Feb. 18th. The show which features many photos and ephemera, will be up through April 22nd. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related