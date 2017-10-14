questionnaire 2017 — michele farwell

MICHELE FARWELL

OTSEGO COUNTY BOARD OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 2 – MORRIS, PITTSFIELD, BUTTERNUTS

COMMUNITY OF RESIDENCE: Gilbertsville

EDUCATION: BS Biology, Cornell University

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

17 years, patternmaker and printer at Adelphi Paper Hangings, Sharon Springs. Managing Editor from 1999-2000 at The Freeman’s Journal, Cooperstown

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

Town of Butternuts councilperson 2012-2016, Town of Butternuts deputy supervisor 2016-present. Copes Corners Park Committee chairperson, Village Improvement Society member, Butternut Valley Alliance member. Gilbertsville Mount Upton school garden volunteer.

FAMILY:

My husband Norm works in the trades as a home performance contractor, and my daughter Maya is in the eighth grade at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. My parents live in Morris, and I have many relatives in the area.

PHILOSOPHY OF GOVERNMENT:

Government must be fair and honest and work for everyone. We all have to participate in order to make democracy work.

MAJOR ISSUES FACING OTSEGO COUNTY:

There are many issues facing our county: a lack of good jobs, opioid addiction, poor roads, high property taxes, a lack of good affordable housing, agricultural decline, an aging population, and local government that gives up too easily in the face of these problems.

MY QUALITIES:

I strive to be fair and honest. I do my homework and follow through. I enjoy working for our community.

STATEMENT:

I have lived and worked here my whole life, and I know and love this area. There’s not much we can do about the ugliness in Washington, but I think we can make things better here if we focus on solving local problems. That means rebuilding our economy from the bottom up, encouraging local small business and entrepreneurship, pushing back against big corporations, and protecting the health of our region and the people who live here.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.