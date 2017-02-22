Raymond L. Tallman Jr., 62; Ran Christmas Tree Farm In Decatur

DECATUR – Raymond L. Tallman, Jr, 62, who ran Tallman Trees, his family’s Christmas tree business, passed away Feb. 19, 2017, at home after a short illness, with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born to Raymond L. and Ada (Weiman) Tallman on Sept. 10, 1954 in Canal Zone, Panama, where his father was stationed in the Army. The Tallman family moved to Decatur in 1959.

Ray graduated from Worcester Central School in 1972. He attended Utah State University, Syracuse University and Paul Smith’s College, where he graduated with a degree in forestry.

He married Linda Chase on August 27, 1988, in Warnerville.

Ray worked with his family’s Christmas tree farm, Tallman’s Trees, established in 1968. In 2004, Ray and his wife Linda took over the family business and it still continues operate today.

As a teenager Ray worked on numerous farms in the Decatur area. He started and operated has own timber harvesting and firewood business in 1976. After they were married, his wife Linda became has partner in the business. Together they saw the company grow.

He was very proud to specialize in timber management. He has worked along with Cornell Extension Greene County offering an educational course in safety and logging. He also offered educational classes to the local rescue squads. He enjoyed holding these classes on his property.

Ray loved the outdoors and going trapping with his father and deer hunting. He enjoyed talking to people. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Tallman of Decatur, and his daughter, Rebecca Tallman of Florida; and many other family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his in-laws, Robert and Bessie Chase.

A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. April 29 at the family homestead on The Christmas Tree Farm in Decatur.

Donations may be made to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197.

Arrangements are by Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St, Worcester.

