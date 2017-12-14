Seniors Tour The Bright Side Of Oneonta

For the second year in a row, seniors of Nader Towers enjoyed a free tour of Oneonta’s Christmas lights this evening courtesy of Carla Balnis and Oneonta Public Transit. The bus toured the streets from East End to West End enjoying holiday light displays while Oneonta’s DJ Wooden and Judy Pitel, above, led the riders in singing Christmas songs. When the bus reached 10 Tilley Ave, home owner John Hayen, (seen at right withWooden), boarded and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and to tell them his light count has reached 30,100! Riders then made their way back to Nader Towers where they enjoyed pizzas and drinks donated by Pizza 23 West in West Oneonta. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

