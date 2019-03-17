By: Jim Kevlin  03/17/2019  1:48 pm
CCS HAWKEYES STATE CHAMPS

WELCOMING PARADE AT 4 P.M.

CCS HAWKEYES

STATE CHAMPS

Against a backdrop of CCS fans who packed the Broome County Veterans Memorial today, the new state champions exult. From left are Assistant Coach Matt Hulbert, Noah Lifgren, Jack Lambert, Calvin Sandler, Ryan Lansing, Spencer Lewis, Ryan Burns, Kyle Santello, Jesse Furnari, Ben Tafuro, Kyle Myer, John Kennedy and Coach John Lambert. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

BINGHAMTON – The Cooperstown Hawkeyes handily beat Buffalo’s Middle Early College, 71-61, to win the Class C state basketball championship at the Broome County Veterans Memorial a few minutes ago.

Coop’s Jesse Furnari scored the first basketball, and the Hawkeyes took the lead and maintained it for the whole game.  It was 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, 34-22 at the half, and 50-35 at the end of the third quarter, when a CCS victory seemed almost inevitable.

Guard Jack Lambert was named tournament MVP, and the big man, 6-foot-8 John Kennedy, brought a lot of cheers from the crowd.

A welcoming parade is expected to depart at 4 p.m. from the fire hall on Chestnut Street.

