CCS HAWKEYES STATE CHAMPS

WELCOMING PARADE AT 4 P.M.

BINGHAMTON – The Cooperstown Hawkeyes handily beat Buffalo’s Middle Early College, 71-61, to win the Class C state basketball championship at the Broome County Veterans Memorial a few minutes ago.

Coop’s Jesse Furnari scored the first basketball, and the Hawkeyes took the lead and maintained it for the whole game. It was 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, 34-22 at the half, and 50-35 at the end of the third quarter, when a CCS victory seemed almost inevitable.

Guard Jack Lambert was named tournament MVP, and the big man, 6-foot-8 John Kennedy, brought a lot of cheers from the crowd.

A welcoming parade is expected to depart at 4 p.m. from the fire hall on Chestnut Street.