2ND COUNTY CASE SURFACES

CORONAVIRUS THREAT

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health has been notified of a second lab confirmed case of COVID 19 in an Otsego County resident, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago.

This individual is hospitalized in the county, all close contacts have been identified and notified. Close contacts of a confirmed case are quarantined and closely monitored.

Given the nature of this infectious disease everyone should be taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease.