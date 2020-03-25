By: Jim Kevlin  03/25/2020  10:00 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News2ND COUNTY CASE SURFACES

2ND COUNTY CASE SURFACES

 03/25/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS THREAT

2ND COUNTY

CASE SURFACES

CDC image of the Coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health has been notified of a second lab confirmed case of COVID 19 in an Otsego County resident, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported a few minutes ago.

This individual is hospitalized in the county, all close contacts have been identified and notified.  Close contacts of a confirmed case are quarantined and closely monitored.

Given the nature of this infectious disease everyone should be taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.