DREAMS PARK SEEKS STATE OK FOR ’21 SEASON

Tests, Reduced Capacity

Key To Reopening Plans

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Dreams Park will be submitting plans to the state Department of Health to allow it to field a 2021 youth-baseball season at its Hartwick Seminary campus this summer, it announced today.

The plan asks the DOH to take “into consideration camp testing and reduced capacity,” according to the statement from Attorney Garo Gozigian, the company’s local lawyer.

Dreams Park said it is awaiting “clarification and direction from DOH and Governor Cuomo.

For the 2021 season, the park would be closed to the general public.

“Our plan will require that all camp participants and registered family members provide proof of negative testing or inoculation in according with New York State guidelines,” the statement said.

The statement said “the plan to expand the season at reduced capacity is in the best interste, ssafety, health and wellbeing of Cooperstown and the surrounding community.”