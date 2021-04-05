By: Jim Kevlin  04/05/2021  7:56 pm
16-Year-Olds Now Can Get C-19 Shots

ALBANY – At 8 a.m. tomorrow, April 6, all New Yorkers age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, Governor Cuomo announced today in his daily update.

Since the vaccine isn’t recommended for children, this means all New Yorkers who are prospective candidates for anti-COVID shots will now be eligible to receive them.

You can schedule an appointment through the Am I Eligible tool or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

