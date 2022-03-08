Responding to concerns from area residents, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) this week announced it will collect financial contributions designated to help animals in Ukraine and neighboring countries through the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The move came after concerned citizens asked the SQSPCA to find out what could be done to provide relief to animals, their owners, and animal shelters in war-torn Ukraine. An anonymous donor offered a matching challenge of $2,500 to get things started and, after researching groups providing assistance to Ukraine, SQSPCA connected to the International Fund. Founded in 1969, the IFAW came highly recommended by SQSPCA associate Dr. David Chico, a leading veterinarian in New York State who has volunteered with the organization.

IFAW’s Disaster Response team is rushing aid to Ukrainian animal shelters, where evacuation is not an option. SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said Ukraine is among the more than 100 countries not allowed to export animals to the United States.

“We can’t help by taking them in,” she said of the endangered animals. “But we know animals are in need there, and we know people are risking their own lives not only to keep their pets with them but also to help animals now homeless and suffering as a result of the Russian invasion.”

“There is no doubt Americans are being impacted – and will continue to be impacted – by these international events, financially and otherwise,” Ms. Haynes said. “The message we are receiving, though, is that people want to help and we want to provide them with the ability to do so if they can.”

The SQSPCA will collect funds on behalf of Ukraine animal welfare through Monday, March 14; gifts will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500. To donate, visit https://www.sqspca.org/donate.