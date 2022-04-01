The City of Oneonta’s Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main break on Monday, April 4, in front of 274 River Street beginning at 7 a.m. until repair is completed.

During this time, residents may experience a change in water color, pressure and/or loss of water. This is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.

For questions, please call the Department of Public Works at (607) 432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us