20,000 Yankee fans pack Cooperstown for Induction of Jeter, Walker, Miller, Simmons

Derek Jeter jokes about the baseball writer who did not vote for his Hall of Fame Induction as fellow Inductee Larry Walker, left, and teammate Mariano Rivera, right, look on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Clark Sports Center. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com).

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The fans came, the rain held off and the twice-postponed 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Induction finally took place Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Clark Sports Center.

New York Yankee fans dominated the day, in Cooperstown to see shortstop Derek Jeter, the former team captain.

“We’re here for Derek Jeter,” said Noel Stazko of East Meadow, Long Island. “How could you not be here for this?”

Yankees fans dominated the day Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the HOF Induction. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com).

Joining Jeter in the class of 2020, and on the 2021 stage were outfield Larry Walker and catcher Ted Simmons. Former MLBPA Executive Director Marvin Miller was inducted posthumously, with his successor in the union, Don Fehr, giving a speech in his honor.

An estimated 20,000 fans waited through about 90 minutes of the ceremony to hear the Yankee hero, and he did not disappoint them.

The event drew legends from other sports, as basketball stars Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were in the crowd.

Patrick Ewing and Michael Joran were among the celebrities in attendance to see Derek Jeter’s Induction. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com).

